Un nuevo rumbo para el liberalismo económico

Steve Hurst JUL 12, 2017

I wouldnt assume that the current hotdoggers will remain the flagbearers they currently are, sooner or later wages in the hotdoggers as those corps move to product maturity will be squeezed and then all hell will break loose because simply governments will not have the tax revenue flows yet will face exponential function social costs. Governments will not just sit by, they will be forced to do something and that something will not be what the hotdoggers like, not one bit. The very simple rule is mature products migrate to lower cost territory either domestically or overseas. The hotdoggers cannot exist on their own, they need the rest of society to function and that will come to bear. Furthermore you are not looking a highflyers what you are really looking at is widespread real income decline for the majority which will cause problems in a consumer society, the very consumer base the hotdoggers require. The simple adage is you can only bring the price of something down and it is near impossible to put it up and that will apply to labour. I actually do not see anything liberal in what has been going on, it is simple raw visceration by cannibal capitalism. Its positively 19th Century digitally enabled.