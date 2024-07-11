Inequality Spurs Democratic Backsliding
New research shows that high levels of income and wealth inequality increase the risk of democratic backsliding. Given that the United States is a highly unequal society, the best way the Democrats can prevent a second Trump presidency – and the country’s descent into autocracy – is to campaign on creating a fairer economy.
CHICAGO – With November’s election in the United States fast approaching, Democrats continue to debate whether to campaign on the economy or the future of democracy. In fact, our research at the Chicago Center on Democracy shows that the two issues are closely connected: high levels of income inequality increase the risk of a democracy sliding into autocracy.