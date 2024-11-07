Inequality Is Destroying Mental Health
As the gap between rich and poor has widened in many advanced economies, individuals have increasingly valued themselves and others in terms of material wealth. This has fueled a race to the top that is leaving more people than ever anxious and depressed – and more concerned about their mental health than about cancer or obesity.
BRUSSELS/YORK – According to an Ipsos poll conducted in 2018, 27% of global respondents said that mental health was one of the biggest health problems. When the poll was repeated this year, that figure had risen to 45%, with mental health overtaking cancer and obesity as the top concern.