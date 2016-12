هل كان عام 2016 العام الأفضل على الإطلاق؟

Ken Presting DEC 27, 2016

Readers might benefit from a clearer understanding of who Bjorn Lomborg is, and what his work aims to do. Wikipedia has many links to external discussions, here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bj%C3%B8rn_Lomborg



Mr. Lomborg is not precisely a climate-change denier. He more of a distractor - his usual argument is based on accepting the reality of climate change, but arguing always that whatever else we might do about it, reducing fossil fuel use is the last thing we should think about. He has even advocated increased fossil fuel exploitation.



It's common to see him argue that the hottest year on record is in (some other) way the best - it distracts the rest of us from making progress against the fundamental crisis facing human civilization. It's also typical to see the distracting argument that leaving the Paris treaty doesn't matter because that treaty by itself is not a final solution. Every complex problem requires a family of solutions. It is no argument against any part of that family that it's only a part.



I call on the editors of Project-Syndicate to drop this harmful and distracting publicist from the site. His work does not advance any public discussion, it is intended only to advance the interests of the fossil fuel industry and its investors. This material is advertising, not content. Read more