Was 2016 the Best Year Ever?

NEW DELHI – According to popular wisdom, 2016 was a terrible year. Horrific terror attacks struck many countries. The Syrian crisis claimed tens of thousands of lives. Turkey withstood suicide bombings and a failed coup. More than 70 countries experienced a decline in freedom. Political shocks included Brexit and Donald Trump’s victory in the United States’ presidential election – both unforeseen by the media or political elite. Zika was declared an international public-health emergency. The year is likely to be the warmest ever measured.
Reading the opinion pages, there is a sense that the world is facing a malaise that exceeds any individual events, and that people are becoming increasingly – and dangerously – divided. But if we take a step back, it is clear that there are many reasons to be optimistic. Indeed, in many ways, we are alive at the best time in history. What’s more, some things that we worry about the most, thanks to 24-hour news and social media, are not the issues that should keep us awake at night.
Consider rising inequality, one of the year’s most frequently addressed topics. To be sure, over the last two centuries or so, the gap between the highest and lowest incomes has grown. But that is because pretty much everyone was equally dirt poor in 1820. More than 90% of humanity lived in absolute poverty.
Then the Industrial Revolution arrived, bringing rapid income growth wherever it spread, with China since 1978 and India since 1990 recording particularly high rates. As a result, last year, less than 10% of the world’s population was living in absolute poverty.
Furthermore, developing economies are now contributing to a burgeoning global middle class, whose numbers have more than doubled, from around one billion people in 1985 to 2.3 billion in 2015. This tremendous reduction in poverty has sustained a decline in global income inequality over the last three decades.
Inequality has fallen by other measures as well. Since 1992, the number of hungry people worldwide has plummeted by more than 200 million, even as the human population grew by nearly two billion. The percentage of people starving has been nearly halved, from 19% to 11%.
In 1870, more than three-quarters of the world was illiterate, and access to education was even more unequal than income. Today, more than four out of five people can read, and young people have unprecedented access to schooling. The illiterate come mostly from older generations.
The story is similar in health. In 1990, almost 13 million children died before the age of five each year. Thanks to vaccines, better nutrition, and health care, that number has fallen below six million. More broadly, lifespan inequality is lower today, because medical breakthroughs that were available only to the elite a century or so ago are now more broadly accessible.
In short, the world is not going to hell in a handbasket. And while plenty of problems still need to be addressed, they are often not the ones that occupy our thoughts and public debates.
Trump’s election prompted hand-wringing from commentators who fear that his potential rejection of the Paris climate agreement could “doom civilization.” But the Paris accord was never going to solve global warming. In fact, according to the UN itself, the agreed cuts in CO2 emissions would produce only 1% of the reduction needed to keep the increase in global temperature within 2º Celsius (3.6º Fahrenheit) of pre-industrial levels.
In contrast, Trump’s promise to dismantle trade deals has received very little pushback. On the contrary, opposition to trade is shared in the trendy neighborhoods of New York, Berlin, and Paris. But cost-benefit analysis shows that freer trade is the single most powerful way to help the world’s poorest citizens. According to research commissioned by my think tank, the Copenhagen Consensus Center, reviving the moribund Doha Development Round of global free-trade talks would lift the incomes of billions of people worldwide, while reducing the number of people in poverty by an astonishing 145 million in 15 years.
Our global health concerns are similarly skewed. We spent much of this year worrying about the Zika virus, especially once it crossed into the US. And it is true that Zika, which has devastating effects on children, is a cause for concern in Brazil and elsewhere. Yet tuberculosis, which has received relatively little attention, remains the biggest global infectious disease killer.
We know how to treat TB, just like we know how to reduce child deaths and rein in malnutrition. These global challenges persist in no small part because of our focus on other problems.
Let us resolve, then, to do better in 2017. We must stop devoting our attention to the wrong issues and failed solutions. On climate change, for example, we must embrace research and development to make green energy a genuinely cheaper alternative to fossil fuels. And we must shout from the rooftops that free trade is the most effective conceivable anti-poverty policy.
At the same time, we need to remember that most of the important indicators show that life is better today than it was in the past. We should celebrate the progress we have made against disease, famine, and poverty. And we should continue to advance that progress, by focusing on the smart development investments needed to resolve the real problems we face.
Comment Commented John Doyle
But we ARE "going to hell in a handbasket". Just not yet!
The utter dysfunction of the economics we use today with all the waste of resources and neo-liberal distortions are a distraction. The approaching storm is in sight if one looks at it.
We live in a finite world, yet we pretend exponential growth. No can do, except in the beginning. We are nearing the end of our techno-industrial dynasty and are well into the final age, the age of decadence, of extravagance. As some wit said, when chefs become celebrities.
So Yes, lets party! lets rearrange the deck chairs, for we are foundering. Read more
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
Progress against disease, famine and poverty are best-for-all successes. From my POV the trend is subgroup liberation. If there is agreement with the better parts of the theory I employ, (to be found in my account's biography), maybe these important projects should be reapproached and redescribed underlining their "responsible-subgroup-liberation" features.
Example: Less disease could be redescribed as greater potential for a greater productive contribution to the readers live and values. Read more
Comment Commented Ken Presting
Readers might benefit from a clearer understanding of who Bjorn Lomborg is, and what his work aims to do. Wikipedia has many links to external discussions, here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bj%C3%B8rn_Lomborg
Mr. Lomborg is not precisely a climate-change denier. He more of a distractor - his usual argument is based on accepting the reality of climate change, but arguing always that whatever else we might do about it, reducing fossil fuel use is the last thing we should think about. He has even advocated increased fossil fuel exploitation.
It's common to see him argue that the hottest year on record is in (some other) way the best - it distracts the rest of us from making progress against the fundamental crisis facing human civilization. It's also typical to see the distracting argument that leaving the Paris treaty doesn't matter because that treaty by itself is not a final solution. Every complex problem requires a family of solutions. It is no argument against any part of that family that it's only a part.
I call on the editors of Project-Syndicate to drop this harmful and distracting publicist from the site. His work does not advance any public discussion, it is intended only to advance the interests of the fossil fuel industry and its investors. This material is advertising, not content. Read more
Comment Commented Ken Presting
Mr. Hamilton-Wilkes, you have missed my point entirely. In fact, you have assumed that Lomborg is making a useful contribution to a serious discussion, which is widely known and publicly documented to be false. Please click though to my references. There is no need to review Lomborg's aims here in the comments. Mr. Lomborg does not have any "point of view". He has a business model, and he makes his living by posting articles such as we see here. It's publicity, not public discussion.
You might also be interested to compare the role of Mr. Lomborg to the earier problem of smoking and cancer, which has been summarized in books and films:
http://123movies.is/film/merchants-of-doubt-5223/watching.html Read more
Comment Commented Alisdair Hamilton-Wilkes
@Ken Presting
You do not seem to have much confidence in your arguments if you want the ProSyn editors to not permit an opposing point of view to them.
Rather invalidates your whinge. Read more
Comment Commented Leto Atreides
It's good not to obsess too much about the negative sides, but the truth is that if the world becomes more unstable, alleviating poverty and curing illness in developing countries will be the last concerns of governments in developed countries. When trade is perceived as a zero sum game by a big chunk of voters in the US, due to unequal distribution of the benefits of trade, it's counter-productive to tell these voters that trade is good for alleviating poverty in third world countries. Read more
