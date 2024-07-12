The Big Picture

While debates over the merits of industrial policy continue to rage in the West, US President Joe Biden’s administration hasn’t waited to pick a side. Since 2021, the United States has introduced bold policies to support critical sectors, accelerate innovation, and strengthen the economy’s productive capacity – including by imposing tariffs aimed at protecting domestic industry from Chinese competition.
