Why Are So Many Indians Fleeing to America?
As of 2022, there were an estimated 725,000 undocumented Indian immigrants in the US. As they brace for mass deportations under Donald Trump’s incoming administration, India’s leaders should be asking themselves why so many of their citizens – including, increasingly, middle-class families – want to leave in the first place.
NEW DELHI – When US President-elect Donald Trump vows to deport millions of illegal immigrants, India might not be the first source country that comes to mind. But the uncomfortable reality, to which Indians are now waking up, is that our compatriots represent a significant share of those who have fled to the United States in search of a better life.