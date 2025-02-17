India Has Arrived

Despite its vast potential, India was long overlooked by the West, both economically and geopolitically. No more: with a fundamental global realignment now underway, both the US and Europe regard India as vital to their strategic interests and priorities.
MADRID – Last month, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the first official foreign visit of the commission in her second term would be to India. On the same day, Marco Rubio held his first bilateral meeting as US Secretary of State with India’s minister of external affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Washington last week confirmed his country’s rising international profile. The visit ended with the promise of what Modi called a US-India “mega partnership.” As part of that partnership, he has committed to double trade with the US by 2030, increase oil and gas imports, and expand US military sales to India.
