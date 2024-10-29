Can India Become a Developed Economy by Mid-Century?
To meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious goal of reaching developed-country status by 2047, India must overhaul its labor market, trade policies, and education system. Without bold structural reforms, India risks remaining a middle-income country plagued by low productivity and sluggish growth.
WASHINGTON, DC – At an economics conference in the early 1960s, one speaker began his presentation on development by citing India as an example. Before he could continue, an economist interrupted and asked: “What other country in the world is like India?” The room fell silent. To this day, this question remains unanswered.