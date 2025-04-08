Is a North-South Divide Opening in India?

For decades, India’s electoral map has effectively been frozen, so that states could manage population growth without sacrificing political influence. If the government ends this freeze, as it apparently intends to do, the states that stabilized their populations will pay a heavy price.
NEW DELHI – In recent weeks, Indian politics have been roiled by controversy over something that hasn’t happened yet: the government’s redrawing of the boundaries of parliamentary constituencies, which is likely to happen within the next few years, after a new census is carried out. The problem, India’s southern states argue, is that this will unfairly shift the balance of political power to northern states.
