As Trump Returns, Sino-Indian Relations Are Changing
As the incoming US president threatens to impose steep tariffs on any country challenging the dollar’s global dominance, India has been quietly making overtures to China. This development, partly driven by both countries’ attempts to strengthen their bargaining position, could herald a seismic geopolitical shift.
HONG KONG – Weeks before his return to the White House, US President-elect Donald Trump issued a pointed warning to the BRICS countries. “Go find another sucker,” he wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, threatening the group’s nine members with 100% tariffs should they attempt to challenge the dollar’s global dominance.