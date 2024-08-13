Lessons from Bangladesh’s Uprising

The ouster of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was undoubtedly driven by public outrage over her repressive and increasingly anti-democratic regime. But the International Monetary Fund’s push for fiscal retrenchment, which fueled rising inequality, unemployment, and inflation, played an important, if overlooked, role.
NEW DELHI – The popular insurrection that ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Awami League government offers important lessons for the international community and neighboring India. While the unrest was undoubtedly fueled by the regime’s repressive and increasingly anti-democratic tactics, exemplified by its brutal crackdown on largely peaceful student protesters, the underlying causes of public discontent are often overlooked.
