Buffer Madness

Good point, Sir Howard. Instead of adding piles and piles of capital, we should instead focus much closer on the other types of capital: the human factor. Banks are all about trust—in managing our trusts that are kept with them. Central banks and also the IMF ought instead recommend or draw up a selection criteria for the characters of the Human Capital that will be managing the “wealth of nations”: honesty, modesty, and integrated leadership capacity are a few good suggestions for starters.