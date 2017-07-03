要堪萨斯，还是要加利福尼亚?

发自伯克利——美国总统唐纳德·特朗普和国会共和党人把对高收入者进行大幅减税列为高度优先事项，认为这种减税将刺激经济增长，创造就业机会，并借助因此增加的政府收入来维持运营。
但这些说法是毫无根据的。无数国际，国家和州的比较数据都明确表明，这种寄望上层减税下层受益的滴流经济学是一种倒退的幻想。而最新证据则来自于堪萨斯州，州长山姆·布朗贝克（Sam Brownback）在2012年签署的减税措施完全没有带来增长。
在犯下同样代价昂贵的错误之前，特朗普应该从加利福尼亚这个相当令他不爽的进步州中吸取教训。加利福尼亚州在2012年开始向最高收入者增税，此后成为美国增长最强劲的州之一。而如今加利福尼亚又以联邦所得税抵免政策（EITC）的成功记录为基础，大大扩大了本州（中下层收入者）的所得税抵免额。
联邦所得税抵免是根据工作时长和家庭儿童数量来向低收入劳动者提供的可退税税收优惠。所得税抵免最初基于诺贝尔经济学奖获得者米尔顿·弗里德曼（Milton Friedman）所提出的负收入税。所得税抵免也得到了两党支持；该政策最初由共和党总统杰拉尔德·福特（Gerald Ford）颁布实施，并在两党继任者手中延续下来，包括罗纳德·里根，比尔·克林顿，小布什和奥巴马。
在特朗普的议程上，扶助低收入家庭事务的排序显然不那么高，因为他提出的预算削减中约有60％都针对的是那些扶助中低收入家庭的项目。但他可能会支持众议院议长保罗·瑞恩的建议，使所得税抵免政策对无子女劳动者更加慷慨，并扩大儿童税收抵免以帮助低收入家庭。
事实上，扩大所得税抵免可能是税收改革谈判中两党可以达成协议的一个领域。虽然针对供给侧减税措施的谈判一败涂地，但两党对于所得税抵免的共同支持反映了该政策成功实现其目标的成功记录：鼓励工作，提高贫困和近贫困家庭的收入，减少贫困，促进增长，改善孕产妇和婴儿健康。此外，所得税抵免提高了那些在低收入家庭中成长的儿童的受教育程度，这意味着他们成年后的收入会更高。
目前约有2800万美国低收入劳动者平均每年从所得税抵免获得2500美元的抵扣。仅在2013年，所得税抵免就令约650万人其中包括330万名儿童摆脱了贫困，并舒缓了另外2100万人的贫困状态。如果没有这项政策，2013年生活在贫困线以下的儿童数量将增加约25％。
还有一个令人信服的证据来支持所得税抵免的进一步扩大。在2015年，约21％的美国儿童生活在贫困家庭，相比之下德国和英国则低于10％。除了道义上的耻辱之外，儿童贫困在未来收入减少，��罪率上升以及这些孩子的额外医疗保健费用方面每年估计要花掉美国5000亿美元（占GDP的近4％）。
所得税抵免也有效地鼓励了单亲家长（特别是妇女）的求职就业。最近的一项研究表明，所得税每多抵免1000美元就会令就业增长约7.3个百分点，而贫困线以下家庭的比例则下降了9.4个百分点。
哥伦比亚特区和26个州都引入了所得税抵免，甚至包括特朗普在2016年选举中胜选的堪萨斯等州。根据加利福尼亚州州长杰里·布朗（Jerry Brown）最近签署的预算，有资格获得加州所得税抵免的家庭数量将从60万增加到170万，可受惠年收入门槛将从1.4万美元提高到2.3万美元。
一个加利福尼亚州的三口之家目前的贫困线为年收入2万美元。因此随着门槛提升，任何拥有全职最低工资劳动者的家庭都有资格获得税收抵免，使他们可以位处贫困线之上。
此外，加州所得税抵免现在还适用于自由职业者和自我申报的收入，这两项几乎占加州当前收入增长的几乎全部份额。有色人种和妇女占了这类形式收入者的绝大多数比例，目前妇女占了合资格的抵免申报者的3/5，而7/10的申报者有孩子。
加州也是今年提高最低工资的21个州之一。到2022年，全州的最低工资将为每小时15美元，也是全国的最高水平。相比之下，堪萨斯州是仍然坚持每小时7.25美元联邦最低工资少数几个州之一。如果扣除通胀因素，这个收入等于比里根任总统期间还下降了20％。不过，特朗普和共和党国会领导人反对提升联邦最低工资，这使得他们与大多数美国人背道而驰。
所得税抵免和最低工资互为补充，同时使用时效果更好。由于所得税抵免扩大了低收入劳动者的供给，因此可能对工资造成下行压力。但由于最低工资水平较高，所以“泄漏”效应也相应得到了缓解。对此加州计划在提升其所得税抵免收入门槛的同时逐步提升最低工资水平。
较高最低工资的反对者认为，这些政策减少了低工资劳动者，或者在特定州的低工资地区的就业机会。然而研究一致认为最低工资的增长对就业不存在明显影响。而根据加州大学伯克利分校教授迈克尔·里奇（Michael Reich）的观点，加利福尼亚最低工资增长的任何就业损失都可能被低收入劳动者更大的购买力所抵消，这将对商品和服务产生需求，从而产生就业机会。
当特朗普转向税收改革时，他应该从加州等进步州成功运用所得税抵免和最低工资来消除贫困，减少不平等和刺激需求方面进行借鉴。这些州之所以没有跟堪萨斯州那样陷入供给侧的窘境，显然是因为正在做一些正确的事情。
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Regarding the minimum wage, I would advise the authors to continue to follow Seattle's minimum wage hikes. Although there is a lot of contradictory interpretation of the results (suprise, surprise, economists can't agree on something), it appears that a hike from $9.32 to $11 per hour didn't result in higher unemployment or other negative effects. However, the hike from $11 to $13 has lead to decrease in hours worked. I'm not an economist, however if government has decreed to increase one of my inputs by over 50% (the minimum wage in Seattle is supposed to be increased to $15/hour), the odds are I will stomach the initial hike, cut down on input on the second hike, and most likely start automating after the final hike. I believe the results of wage hikes confirm the first two assumptions. I'm not a free markets apostle by all means, however economy is a finely tuned machine where government intervention and invisible hand of market should be balanced for optimal results. In Seattle's case, the government might have gone too far. Only time will tell. Read more
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
Try to keep an open mind on Trump. I am utterly convinced that Trump is deliberately killing the conservative health care program so he can negotiate with the moderates in both parties to get rid of the essence of Heritagecare, which is as awful as everything else that Heritage proposes.
I am utterly convinced that Trump agrees with Krugman (of the past) that Obama had too little fiscal stimulus and too much zero interest rates because Citigroup wanted a tripling of the market.
Our greatest Keynesian President was Reagan. He used interest rates to kill the inflation and then reinflated with a massive fiscal stimulus with tax decreases and a jobs program (building the navy). That is the only political way to get the deficit that will provide the stimulus. Trump is determined to get a deficit (which is not Kansas or California) so he can normalize interest rates. The DOW and bank stocks confirm that.
As for minimum wage, I thought Tyson and Stiglitz of the past understood the explosive consequences of stagnation of wages of the middle income. The middle income understand that the minimum wage narrows their wages and those at the bottom, not their's and Marin County's whites.
$15 an hour means that an unmarried immigrant partnership working 40 hours gets $60,000 a year. How far is that from the middle income? An illegal can come in and work for cash, or simply go through a fake marriage with a legal and become legal. (The real number of illegals is way higher than estimated because of the legalization--amnesty through marriage real or otherwise--of illegals.)
As for negative income tax, Ryan has been for that, but like that as a replacement for things like food stamps, etc. So was Friedman. Of course, the question is level, but remember than Grover Norquist preferred Obamacare to cash subsidies because the latter are so easy to raise. Combined with Tip O'Neill's catastrophic insurance, they could be fine.
Indeed, the best idea around is Ted Cruz's to abolish the Social Security tax and replace it by a flat tax--although not at his level--to begin to tax the grossly undertaxed affluent under $250,000 whom Obama and Clinton were determinied to protect.
Finally, on foreign policy, I was in Harvard when the real McCarthy was at his height. The McCarthyism of that time is much less than now, and the educated were on the other side. Where is Edward R. Murrow today? Trump's constant use of Kissinger says clearly that he wants detente and Nixon's and Reagan's foreign policy. Of course, the New Left were for Castro and Mao and for Jackson-Vanek to kill detente, but Nixon won in a landslide over McGovern in 1972. You think the public wants aa continuation of 16 years of war that has failed worst than Vietnam?.
Are the Democrats going to negotiate as Trump wants or continue to resist totally as the affluent want? The place to start is immigration as automation of the serrvices cuts the need for labor. Illegal needs to be ended and legal (including permits) sharply reduced. That is the only way to get the minimum raised in the greatest part of the country. And tax changes need to reduce outsourcing, which Trump will do as the Nasdaq finally recognizes.
Trump can deliver the white working class for amnesy (or at least work permits for illegals) if the Democrats will deliver the activists. The Latino voters are hurt most of all economically by illegals and will support Trump when he offers the deal.
The DNC press is very silent on the 2018 Senate races. There is a reason. There is only one very vulnerable Republican--Heller, who has probably just won re-election. There are up to 8 Democrats, many in poor red states, who are vulnerable. 8 and 52 equals 60. If the Democrats go in with the negativism and no-change doctrine of Hillary, they are likely to give the Republicans some 58 Senators.
The Democrats better wise up, or they may well be replaced by a Macron in 2020. That is why Trump, like FDR in 1933, is moving his party left. Otherwise the Macron of America may really be a Huey Long. Read more
Comment Commented John Nick
If it wasn't for Trump, such a plead for populist measures would have never been put in paper and at work. I have never read here a plead for minimum wage before.
This is proof that economics and politics are very closely related. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
I dont see how you can compare Kansas and California. The GDP is completely different and California is digital sector orientated. Policy effect in California could be for completely different reasons. eg Dorothy was from Kansas and needed to click her ruby red shoes 3 times, perhaps she forgot Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Walt
I agree, Trump looks as helpful as a troop of flying monkeys. I just dont think the argument what happens in Kansas will happen in California is a terribly strong one. After all - "It isn't necessary to have relatives in Kansas City in order to be unhappy." - Groucho Marx, or happy, come to that. Read more
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
Steve, you have a point, but the opposite is also true: if state economies are different, why do the Republicans always choose tax cuts for the wealthy as their 'go-to' policy? Read more
