要堪萨斯，还是要加利福尼亚?

Jerry F. Hough JUL 3, 2017

Try to keep an open mind on Trump. I am utterly convinced that Trump is deliberately killing the conservative health care program so he can negotiate with the moderates in both parties to get rid of the essence of Heritagecare, which is as awful as everything else that Heritage proposes.



I am utterly convinced that Trump agrees with Krugman (of the past) that Obama had too little fiscal stimulus and too much zero interest rates because Citigroup wanted a tripling of the market.



Our greatest Keynesian President was Reagan. He used interest rates to kill the inflation and then reinflated with a massive fiscal stimulus with tax decreases and a jobs program (building the navy). That is the only political way to get the deficit that will provide the stimulus. Trump is determined to get a deficit (which is not Kansas or California) so he can normalize interest rates. The DOW and bank stocks confirm that.



As for minimum wage, I thought Tyson and Stiglitz of the past understood the explosive consequences of stagnation of wages of the middle income. The middle income understand that the minimum wage narrows their wages and those at the bottom, not their's and Marin County's whites.



$15 an hour means that an unmarried immigrant partnership working 40 hours gets $60,000 a year. How far is that from the middle income? An illegal can come in and work for cash, or simply go through a fake marriage with a legal and become legal. (The real number of illegals is way higher than estimated because of the legalization--amnesty through marriage real or otherwise--of illegals.)



As for negative income tax, Ryan has been for that, but like that as a replacement for things like food stamps, etc. So was Friedman. Of course, the question is level, but remember than Grover Norquist preferred Obamacare to cash subsidies because the latter are so easy to raise. Combined with Tip O'Neill's catastrophic insurance, they could be fine.



Indeed, the best idea around is Ted Cruz's to abolish the Social Security tax and replace it by a flat tax--although not at his level--to begin to tax the grossly undertaxed affluent under $250,000 whom Obama and Clinton were determinied to protect.



Finally, on foreign policy, I was in Harvard when the real McCarthy was at his height. The McCarthyism of that time is much less than now, and the educated were on the other side. Where is Edward R. Murrow today? Trump's constant use of Kissinger says clearly that he wants detente and Nixon's and Reagan's foreign policy. Of course, the New Left were for Castro and Mao and for Jackson-Vanek to kill detente, but Nixon won in a landslide over McGovern in 1972. You think the public wants aa continuation of 16 years of war that has failed worst than Vietnam?.



Are the Democrats going to negotiate as Trump wants or continue to resist totally as the affluent want? The place to start is immigration as automation of the serrvices cuts the need for labor. Illegal needs to be ended and legal (including permits) sharply reduced. That is the only way to get the minimum raised in the greatest part of the country. And tax changes need to reduce outsourcing, which Trump will do as the Nasdaq finally recognizes.



Trump can deliver the white working class for amnesy (or at least work permits for illegals) if the Democrats will deliver the activists. The Latino voters are hurt most of all economically by illegals and will support Trump when he offers the deal.



The DNC press is very silent on the 2018 Senate races. There is a reason. There is only one very vulnerable Republican--Heller, who has probably just won re-election. There are up to 8 Democrats, many in poor red states, who are vulnerable. 8 and 52 equals 60. If the Democrats go in with the negativism and no-change doctrine of Hillary, they are likely to give the Republicans some 58 Senators.



The Democrats better wise up, or they may well be replaced by a Macron in 2020. That is why Trump, like FDR in 1933, is moving his party left. Otherwise the Macron of America may really be a Huey Long. Read more