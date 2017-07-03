12

كانساس أو كاليفورنيا؟

بيركلي– يولي الرئيس الأمريكى دونالد ترامب والجمهوريونفي الكونغرس أولوية كبرى للتخفيضات الضريبية الهائلة لفائدة كبار العاملين، بذريعة أن مثل هذه التخفيضات ستحفز النمو الاقتصادي وتخلق فرص العمل وستعود بالنفع من خلال زيادة العائدات.

ولكن هذه الادعاءات لا أساس لها من الصحة. وقد أظهر عدد لا يحصى من المقارنات الدولية والوطنية والدولية بأغلبية ساحقة أن الاقتصاد المتداعي هو بمثابة خيال رجعي. أحدث دليل على ذلك يأتي من كانساس، حيث أن خفض الضرائب التي وقعها الحاكم سام براونباك في عام 2012 فشلت تماما في تحقيق النمو.

قبل ارتكاب نفس الخطأ الباهظ، يجب أن يأخذ ترامب درسا من ولاية كاليفورنيا- وهي ولاية تقدمية لا يحبها ترامب. رفعت كاليفورنيا الضرائب على كبار العاملين في عام ،2012 ومنذ ذلك الحين تتمتع بواحدة من أقوى معدلات النمو في البلاد. والآن، توسع كاليفورنيا بشكل كبير الائتمان الضريبي الخاص بالدخل المكتسب (كاليتك)، بناء على سجل الائتمان الضريبي على  الدخل الفيدرالي المكتسب (كاليتك).

إن اتفاقية "إيتك" الفیدرالیة ھي إعفاء ضريبي قابل للاسترداد متاح للعمال ذوي الدخل المنخفض بناء علی ساعات العمل وعدد الأطفال لدیھم. وقد استندت الشركة في البداية إلى ضريبة الدخل السلبية التي تم تطبيقها في عهد الرئيس جيرالد فورد، وتم توسيعها تحت رئاسة الجمهوريين والديمقراطيين على حد سواء: رونالد ريغان، بيل كلينتون، جورج دبليو بوش، وباراك أوباما.

ومن الواضح أن مساعدة الأسر ذات الدخل المنخفض ليست على رأس جدول أعمال ترامب، بالنظر إلى أنه يقترح تخفيض ميزانية مساعدات  العائلات المنخفضة والمتوسطة الدخل بحوالي 60٪. لكنه قد يؤيد اقتراح رئيس مجلس النواب بول رايان لجعل المبادرة أكثر سخاء للعمال بلا أطفال، وإلى توسيع الائتمان الضريبي لمساعدة الأسر ذات الدخل المنخفض.

وفي الواقع، يمكن أن يكون توسيع نطاق مبادرة "إيتك" أحد مجالات الاتفاق بين الحزبين في مفاوضات إصلاح الضرائب. وفي حين أن التخفيضات الضريبية على جانب العرض قد فشلت بشكل مذهل، فإن الدعم الحزبي ل "إيتك" يعكس سجل نجاحها المؤك�� في تحقيق أهدافها: تشجيع العمل، ورفع دخل الأسر الفقيرة وشبه الفقيرة، والحد من الفقر، وتحفيز النمو، وتحسين صحة الأمهات والرضع. وعلاوة على ذلك، تزيد المبادرة من التحصيل التعليمي للأطفال المنتمين إلى أسر ذات الدخل المنخفض، مما يترجم إلى عائدات أعلى عند بلوغهم سن الرشد.

ويحصل حوالي 28 مليون عامل أميركي من ذوي الدخل المنخفض حاليا على ائتمان سنوي متوسط قدره 500 2 دولار من "إيتك". وفي عام 2013 وحده، أخرجت المبادرة من الفقر ما يقدر ب 6.5 مليون شخص - بمن فيهم 3.3 مليون طفل، وخففت من ظروف فقر 21 مليون شخص إضافي. وبدون ذلك، كان عدد الأطفال الذين يعيشون في فقر تام في عام 2013 أكبر بنحو 25 في المائة.

هناك حالة مقنعة لتوسيع "إيتك" إلى أبعد من ذلك. ففي عام 2015، كان حوالي 21 في المائة من جميع الأطفال الأمريكيين يعيشون في أسر فقيرة مقابل أقل من 10 في المائة في ألمانيا والمملكة المتحدة. وبعيدا عن كونه خداعا أخلاقيا، فإن فقر الطفولة يكلف الولايات المتحدة ما يقدر بنحو 500 مليار دولار سنويا (ما يقرب من 4٪ من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي) من حيث الأرباح المتخلفة في المستقبل، وارتفاع معدلات الجريمة، وزيادة تكاليف الرعاية الصحية لهؤلاء الأطفال.

وقد كانت المبادرة أيضا فعالة في تشجيع الوالدين العُزب، ولاسيما النساء العازبات، على البحث عن عمل. ووفقا لدراسة أجريت مؤخرا، أدت زيادة قدرها 000 1 دولار في المبادرة إلى زيادة تقدر ب 7.3 في المائة في العمالة وتراجع بنسبة 9.4 في المائة في حصة الأسر التي تعيش تحت خط الفقر.

وقد أدخلت برامج "إيتك" في مقاطعة كولومبيا و 26 ولاية، بما في ذلك حتى ولاية كانساس والعديد من الولايات الأخرى التي فاز فيها ترامب في الانتخابات عام 2016. وبموجب الميزانية التي وقعها حاكم ولاية كاليفورنيا جيري براون مؤخرا، فإن عدد الأسر المؤهلة للحصول على "إيتك" في كاليفورنيا سوف تضاعف ثلاث مرات تقريبا، من 000 600 إلى 1.7 مليون، وسوف تزيد عتبة الأهلية للدخل من 14000 إلى 000 23 دولار.

خط الفقر في كاليفورنيا لأسرة مكونة من ثلاثة حاليا هو000 20 دولار سنويا. وهكذا، وبهذه الزيادة، فإن أي أسرة لديها عامل بحد أدنى للأجور سوف تتأهل للائتمان الضريبي، مع إبقائها فوق خط الفقر.

وعلاوة على ذلك، سوف تنطبق "إيتك" في كاليفورنيا الآن على المستقلين والدخل المبلغ عنه ذاتيا، والذي يمثل تقريبا كل من نمو الدخل في كاليفورنيا اليوم. وتُكتسب هذه الأشكال من الدخل بشكل غير متناسب من قبل السود والنساء، حيث تمثل النساء الآن ثلاثة أخماس المؤهلين الضريبيين، وسبعة من بين عشرة من أصحاب الضرائب المؤهلين الذين لديهم أطفال.

كاليفورنيا هي أيضا واحدة من 21 ولاية التي رفعت الحد الأدنى للأجور هذا العام. وبحلول عام 2022، سيكون الحد الأدنى للأجور على مستوى الولاية 15 دولارا للساعة - وهو الأعلى في البلد. لكن ولاية كانساس، على النقيض من ذلك، هي واحدة من بين الولايات التي لا تزال تلتزم بالحد الأدنى للأجور الاتحادية 7.25 دولار في الساعة، في ظل شروط تعديل التضخم، وهذا هو أقل بنسبة 20٪ مما كانت عليه خلال رئاسة ريغان. ومع ذلك، فإن ترامب وقيادة الكونغرس الجمهورية يعارضان أي زيادة في الحد الأدنى للأجور الاتحادي، مما يضعهم على خلاف مع غالبية الأمريكيين.

إن "إيتك" والحد الأدنى للأجور هي سياسات تكميلية تحقق نتائج أفضل عند استخدامها جنبا إلى جنب. ولأن "إيتك توسع إمدادات العمال ذوي الدخل المنخفض، فإنها يمكن أن تمارس ضغوطا هبوطية على الأجور. ولكن مع الحد الأدنى للأجور، يتم تخفيف أثر "التسرب". وبناء على ذلك، تخطط كاليفورنيا لزيادة عتبة دخل "إيتك" في كاليفورنيا لأهلية الدخل عند مراحلها في الحد الأدنى الأعلى للأجور.

ويرى معارضو الحد الأدنى والأعلى للأجور أن هذه السياسات تقلل من توظيف العمال ذوي الأجور المنخفضة، أو في المناطق الأقل أجرا داخل دولة معينة. ومع ذلك، فإن البحث يخلص باستمرار إلى أن الزيادات الدنيا للأجور ليس لها تأثير ملحوظ على العمالة. ووفقا لمايكل رايش من جامعة كاليفورنيا في بيركلي، فإن أي خسارة في العمالة من زيادة الحد الأدنى للأجور في كاليفورنيا من المرجح أن تعوضها قوة شرائية أكبر للعمال ذوي الدخل المنخفض، الأمر الذي سيحفز الطلب على السلع والخدمات، وبالتالي فرص العمل.

وبينما يتوجه ترامب إلى الإصلاح الضريبي، يجب أن يأخذ درسا من الولايات التقدمية مثل ولاية كاليفورنيا، التي استخدمت بنجاح المبادرة الخاصة بالحد الأدنى للأجور لمكافحة الفقر والمعانات ولتحفيز الطلب.  عكس ولاية كانساس التي عرفت انتكاسا واضحا، فإن هذه الولايات أنجزت أشياء جيدة بالفعل.