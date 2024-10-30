Belarus in the Dock

If the majority of alleged atrocities occur in non-International Criminal Court party states, how can the ICC fulfill its mandate to “end impunity for the perpetrators of the most serious crimes of international concern”? Lithuania’s recent referral requesting an investigation into Belarus suggests an answer.
VILNIUS/LONDON – On September 30, Lithuania submitted a referral to the International Criminal Court requesting an investigation into Belarus over possible crimes against humanity targeting Belarusian civilians “at the behest of senior political, law enforcement, and military leaders.” The ICC will now conduct a preliminary examination, which may lead to an investigation and, potentially, criminal charges.
