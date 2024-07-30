The Rich World’s Immigration Conundrum
Fourteen high-income countries have shown how immigration can help offset declining fertility rates and maintain population levels. But with anti-immigrant sentiment on the rise, politicians in these countries face a difficult choice: welcoming foreigners or facing the economic challenges brought about by an aging population.
WASHINGTON, DC – Populations around the world are aging, as mortality and fertility rates fall. While increased longevity represents a remarkable achievement of modern medicine and public health, the steep decline in fertility over the past decades is cause for concern.