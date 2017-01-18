De illusies die Amerikaanse activaprijzen opdrijven

Robert J. Shiller, a 2013 Nobel laureate in economics, is Professor of Economics at Yale University and the co-creator of the Case-Shiller Index of US house prices. He is the author of Irrational Exuberance , the third edition of which was published in January 2015, and, most recently, Phishing for P… read more

NEW HAVEN – Aandelenmarkten zijn altijd kwetsbaar geweest voor illusies. Maar het doorzien van de gekte in de markt biedt geen duidelijk voordeel in het voorspellen van de resultaten, omdat fluctuaties in de kracht van de illusie moeilijk te voorspellen zijn.

In de Verenigde Staten zijn er momenteel twee illusies van belang in de financiële markten. Eén daarvan is de zorgvuldig gevoede perceptie dat aankomend president Donald Trump een zakengenie is die zijn vaardigheden om deals te sluiten kan toepassen om Amerika weer groot te maken. De andere is een natuurlijke optredende illusie: de nabijheid van de 20.000 punten grens op de Dow Jones index. Het Dow Jones Industrial Average ligt sinds november boven de 19.000 en ontelbare nieuwsverhalen richten zich op de flirt met de grens van 20.000 – die wellicht gepasseerd is als dit commentaar wordt gepubliceerd. Wat er ook gebeurt, de grens van 20.000 punten zal sowieso een psychologische impact op de markt hebben.

Trump is nooit helder of consistent geweest over wat hij als president gaat doen. Het is duidelijk dat er belastingverlagingen op zijn agenda staan, en deze stimulus zou tot hogere activaprijzen kunnen leiden. Lagere bedrijfsbelastingen moeten normaal gezien tot hogere aandelenprijzen te leiden, terwijl het verlagen van de inkomstenbelasting tot hogere huizenprijzen zou kunnen leiden (alhoewel mogelijk tenietgedaan door andere veranderingen in het belastingsysteem).

Maar het zijn niet alleen de voorgestelde belastinghervormingen van Trump die de marktpsychologie plausibel beïnvloeden. De VS heeft nooit eerder een president als hij gehad. Hij is niet alleen een acteur, zoals Ronald Reagan; hij is ook motiverend spreker en schrijver, een A-merk in het vastgoed, en een harde onderhandelaar. Als hij ooit zijn financiële informatie zal vrijgeven, of wanneer zijn familie in staat is om zijn invloed als president te gebruiken om hun uitgangspositie te verbeteren, zou hij zelfs succesvol in zaken kunnen blijken.

Het dichtste dat we bij Trump in de buurt kunnen komen qua voormalig Amerikaans presidenten zou Calvin Coolidge kunnen zijn, een extreem pro-bedrijfsleven belastingverlager. Hij sprak eens de beroemd geworden woorden ‘de voornaamste zaak van de Amerikanen zijn zaken,’ terwijl zijn minister van Financiën, Andrew Mellon – een van de rijkste mensen van Amerika – belastingverlagingen voor de rijken voorstond, die zouden ‘doorsijpelen’ in winst voor de minder bevoorrechten.

De Amerikaanse economie was tijdens de regering van Coolidge erg succesvol, maar de hausse eindigde in 1929, net nadat Coolidge was afgetreden, beroerd, met de beurskrach en het begin van de crisisjaren. Tijdens de jaren dertig keek men met weemoed terug naar de jaren twintig, maar zag men het ook als een tijd van oplichting en vals spel.

Natuurlijk vormt de geschiedenis nooit onze lotsbestemming, en Coolidge is slechts één observatie – bepaald geen solide basis voor een voorspelling. Bovendien waren Coolidge en Mellon in tegenstelling tot Trump evenwichtig en gematigd in hun gedrag.

Maar tel bij het Trump-effect alle aandacht voor de Dow 20.000 op en we hebben de voorwaarden voor een krachtige illusie. Op 10 november 2016, twee dagen nadat Donald Trump werd verkozen, bereikte de Dow Jones een nieuw record – en heeft sindsdien zestien dagrecords gezet – allen uitgebreid uitgevent door de nieuwsmedia.

Dit lijkt belangrijk nieuws voor Trump, Maar in feite had de Dow Jones al voor de verkiezingen negen keer een record bereikt, toen nog gedacht werd dat Hillary Clinton zou winnen. In nominale termen staat de Dow Jones index 70% boven zijn piek in januari 2000. Op 29 november 2016 werd aangekondigd dat de S&P/CoreLogic/Case-Shiller National Home Price Index (die ik mede heb opgezet met mijn gewaardeerde voormalig collega Karl E. Case die afgelopen juli overleed) in september een recordhoogte had bereikt. Het vorige record werd meer dan tien jaar eerder behaald in juli 2006.

Maar deze getallen zijn illusoir. De VS voert een beleid van algehele inflatie. De Federal Reserve van de VS heeft een inflatie ‘doelstelling’ van 2% gezet, in termen van de consumptie-uitgaven deflator. Dit betekent dat alle prijzen ongeveer 2% per jaar zouden moeten stijgen, ofwel 22% per decennium.

De Dow Jones is sinds 2000 in reële (aan inflatie aangepaste) termen slechts 19% gestegen. Een stijging van 19% in zeventien jaar is beneden par, en de nationale huizenprijzen-index die Case en ik hebben gecreëerd staat in reële termen nog steeds 16% beneden zijn piek in 2006. Maar bijna niemand concentreert zich op deze inflatie-gecorrigeerde cijfers.

De Fed verlaagt de valuta, net zoals andere centrale banken over de hele wereld, gestaag in waarde om inflatie te veroorzaken. Een zoekopdracht met de boeken zoekmachine Ngram van Google laat zien dat het gebruik van de term ‘inflatiedoelstelling’ exponentieel begon te groeien in de vroege jaren negentig, toen dit doel gewoonlijk ver beneden de ware inflatie lag. Het idee dat we zowaar een positieve inflatie willen bewerkstelligen – ‘prijsstabiliteit,’ geen nulinflatie – lijkt in beleidscirkels te hebben postgevat rond de recessie van 1990-1991. Lawrence Summers heeft betoogd dat het publiek een ‘irrationele’ weerstand kent tegen de dalende lonen waar sommigen mee te maken zouden krijgen bij een nulinflatie-regime.

Veel mensen lijken niet te begrijpen dat inflatie een verandering in meeteenheid betekent. Helaas neigen mensen, alhoewel deze 2% grotendeels feel good politiek is, hier te veel inspiratie uit te halen. Irving Fisher noemde deze fixatie op nominale prijzen in zijn gelijknamige boek uit 1928 de ‘geldillusie’.

Dat betekent niet dat er elke dag nieuwe records op de effectenmarkten behaald worden. De fluctuaties van de aandelenkoersen neigen te lijken op wat economen ‘toevalsbewegingen’ noemen, waarbij de prijzen kleine dagelijkse schokken reflecteren die bijna net zo goed positief als negatief kunnen uitvallen. En toevalsbewegingen neigen lange perioden te beleven waarin ze veel lager liggen dan hun vorige piek; de kans snel een nieuw record te zetten is dan verwaarloosbaar, gegeven de grootheid waarmee de prijzen hiervoor zouden moeten stijgen. Maar wanneer ze eenmaal een nieuwe recordhoogte bereiken, is het veel waarschijnlijker dat de prijzen verdere records zetten – waarschijnlijk niet op opeenvolgende dagen, maar wel binnen korte intervallen.

In de VS houdt de combinatie van Trump en een opeenvolging van nieuwe records voor activaprijzen – we zouden dit Trump-kwadraat kunnen noemen – de illusie in stand die het huidige optimisme in de markt ondersteunt. Voor degenen die niet te overspannen zijn geworden door het innemen van extreme posities in de markten zal het interessant worden (als niet winstgevend) om te observeren hoe deze illusie zich tot een nieuwe perceptie vormt – één die heel andere niveaus voor de aandelenmarkten impliceert.

Vertaling: Melle Trap