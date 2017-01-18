推升美国资产价格的幻觉

纽黑文—投机性市场总是容易受到幻觉的影响。但看清市场中的愚蠢并不能为预见结果提供明显的优势，因为幻觉力量的变化难以预测。
在美国，最近金融市场中有两股重要的幻觉。其一是一个精心培育的感觉：当选总统唐纳德·特朗普是一位商界天才，能够用其做交易的技能让美国再次伟大。其二是自然发生的幻觉：道指逼近20,000点。11月，道琼斯工业平均指数已站上19,000点，数不清的新闻报道都聚焦于它向20,0000点的冲击——也许这篇评论发表的时候已经实现了。无论如何，道指20,000点都将对市场产生心理冲击。
特朗普从未对如何当总统有过明确且一致的想法。减税显然在其日程中，刺激则可能带来资产价格上涨。降低公司税自然会被认为将推高股价，而降低个人所得税可能导致更高的住房价格（尽管其效果可能被税制的其他变化抵消）。
但貌似合理地影响市场心理的不只有特朗普的税收改革方案。美国从未有过像他这样的总统。他不但是一个演员，就像罗纳德·里根那样；他也是鼓动人心的作家和演说家、房地产业如雷贯耳的名字，和难缠的交易推手。如果他果真公布他的财务信息，或他的家庭能够利用他作为总统的影响力让财富更上一层楼，那么他在商业上无疑是成功的。
与特朗普最相似的美国前总统也许是凯文·柯立芝。柯立芝是极端亲商的减税派。“美国人民的主业就是商业，”这是柯立芝的一句名言，而他的财政部长安德鲁·梅隆（Andrew Mellon，美国最有钱的富豪之一）鼓吹为富人减税，说这将让好处“渗透”给穷人。
柯立芝执政时期的美国经济非常成功，但1929年柯立芝一下台，繁荣便戛然而止，股市崩盘，大萧条开始。20世纪30年代，人们翘首期盼20年代的日子重现，但同时也把20年代看成假货和欺诈横行的年代。
当然，历史绝非宿命，柯立芝也只是一个观察——而绝非预测未来的可靠基准。此外，和特朗普不同，柯立芝和梅隆的行事风格是冷静而稳健。
但除了特朗普的影响，还有人们对道指20,000点的关注，这就集齐了强大幻觉的要素。2016年11月10日，唐纳德·特朗普当选后两天，道琼斯平均指数创出历史新高——此后又16次刷新日内新高纪录，每一次都被新闻媒体大书特书。
这听起来像是特朗普的大新闻。事实上，道指在大选前、人们预测希拉里·克林顿将胜出时便已经九次刷新新高。以名义值衡量，道指较2000年1月的高点上涨了70%。2016年11月26日，标普/核心逻辑/凯斯-希勒（S&P/CoreLogic/Case-Shiller）全国住房价格指数（由我和我素来敬重的前同事卡尔·凯斯（Karl E. Case）共同编制，凯斯于1去年7月逝世）公告该指数在9月创下的历史新高。历史前高发生在十多年前的2006年7月。
但这些数字都是幻觉。美国有整体通胀的国策。美联储制定的通胀“目标”是个人消费支出平减指数每年上涨2%。这意味着所有价格都应该每年上升2%，或每十年上升22%。
2000年以来，道指真实（经通胀调整的）涨幅只有19%。17年上涨19%的成绩平庸无奇，而凯斯和我所编制的全国住房价格指数的真实值较2006年前高仍低了16%。但很少有人关注这些经通胀修正的数字。
和世界上其他央行一样，美联储正在实行货币稳步贬值，以制造通胀。图书搜索引擎Google Ngrams显示，“通胀目标”一词的搜索量自20世纪90年代以来呈现指数增长趋势，当时，这一目标往往远低于实际通胀。我们其实想要温和正通胀——“物价稳定”而非零通胀——的思想似乎从1990—1991年衰退期间开始影响政策。拉里·萨默斯（Lawrence Summers）认为公众会“不理性”地抵制名义工资下降，而在零通胀机制中，必须有人承受这一损失。
许多人似乎不理解通胀时衡量单位的变化。不幸的是，尽管2%的通胀目标是一项总体令人感觉满意的政策，但人们总是从中汲取过多的灵感。欧文·费雪（Irving Fisher）在其1928年的同名著作将这一固定的名义价格增长称为“货币幻觉”。
这并不意味着我们要每天刷新投机市场的记录。股价波动倾向于经济学家所谓的“随机游走”，反应日间微小冲击的价格上涨和下跌的可能性差不多。当价格接近前高时，随机游走倾向于发生较长时期；考虑到价格需要上涨的幅度，立刻创出新高的可能性微乎其微。但一旦价格真的创出新高，其继续创出新高的可能性就会大幅增加——也许不是连日创出新高，但在较短时期内创出新高可能性很大。
在美国，特朗普和资产价格频创新高的组合——称之为“特朗普平方”（Trump-squared）——持续了支撑当前市场乐观情绪的幻觉。对那些没有因为仓位过重而饱受压力的人来说，观察幻觉演变为新观念——从而让投机市场发生剧烈涨跌——是一件饶有兴味（甚至有利可图）的事情。
Comment Commented dan baur
Then you admit the state steals from the population through inflation? Do you support this policy? Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Maybe true, but certainly not the only factor driving up US asset prices. The larger structural factor is the simple fact that the FED's powers of seigniorage can so easily be used to underwrite asset markets and support asset prices. So long as the greenback is in demand, US assets will be safe and profitable. That's not news, but it's also not the type of idle speculation about market psychology that Shiller loves so much. Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
Prof. Schiller might consider an analogous look at the beliefs, motivations and behaviours of mainstream economists. The 'money illusion', reflation, nominal and/or negative interest rates, financial repression, forward guidance, cashlessness and above all, the reliance on unpayable deficits plus other not so cheap tricks, are employed to keep market capitalist animal spirits racing around the Kaaba of 'growth', which, upon closer examination, consists not so much of increased efficiency, which is technological, but only of a profound belief in the value of more money itself as the spirit and motivating substance of the status quo. If greed really is good, then a PhD in it must be better, and qualifies one to herd the goats and interpret dreams. Read more
Comment Commented Jo Jo
Schiller was a poet familiar with Goethes Faust. Shiller's "Fishing for fools" discovers a typical Dr. Faust practice, nicely defined by your last sentence. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
And now dollar is weakening and yelds flattening… Scary times... Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Interesting, but William McKinley comes to my mind, not Coolidge... Don’t know why…
Either way, just a question professor. What if what you see has debasing currency was just central banks accommodating the reduction of money velocity, after all we have been in an extraordinary period of monetary expansion that produced no inflation…
What if the reduction of money velocity was the product of increased risk aversion and the widening of risk premia? What if stocks of the Dow were substitutes for riskless assets?
IMHO, Trumps election clearly triggered the increase on interest rates, so either risk aversion was reduced due to him and his policies (or it was Obama the reason for this risk aversion) or the his election made US sovereign debt lose part of the riskless assets, namely to foreign investors.
Read more
Comment Commented Adam Harper
Very intriguing. Read more
Comment Commented Keith Roberts
What has inspired investors and business moguls since the election seems to be the belief that a government of oligarchs will turbocharge profits. That may well happen, for a while, but there are large flocks waiting to come home to roost. Business depends on consumers, and if government policies further impoverish (and poison) enough of them, all the tax cuts in the world will not help. Read more
