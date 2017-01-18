8

推升美国资产价格的幻觉

纽黑文—投机性市场总是容易受到幻觉的影响。但看清市场中的愚蠢并不能为预见结果提供明显的优势，因为幻觉力量的变化难以预测。

在美国，最近金融市场中有两股重要的幻觉。其一是一个精心培育的感觉：当选总统唐纳德·特朗普是一位商界天才，能够用其做交易的技能让美国再次伟大。其二是自然发生的幻觉：道指逼近20,000点。11月，道琼斯工业平均指数已站上19,000点，数不清的新闻报道都聚焦于它向20,0000点的冲击——也许这篇评论发表的时候已经实现了。无论如何，道指20,000点都将对市场产生心理冲击。

特朗普从未对如何当总统有过明确且一致的想法。减税显然在其日程中，刺激则可能带来资产价格上涨。降低公司税自然会被认为将推高股价，而降低个人所得税可能导致更高的住房价格（尽管其效果可能被税制的其他变化抵消）。

但貌似合理地影响市场心理的不只有特朗普的税收改革方案。美国从未有过像他这样的总统。他不但是一个演员，就像罗纳德·里根那样；他也是鼓动人心的作家和演说家、房地产业如雷贯耳的名字，和难缠的交易推手。如果他果真公布他的财务信息，或他的家庭能够利用他作为总统的影响力让财富更上一层楼，那么他在商业上无疑是成功的。

与特朗普最相似的美国前总统也许是凯文·柯立芝。柯立芝是极端亲商的减税派。“美国人民的主业就是商业，”这是柯立芝的一句名言，而他的财政部长安德鲁·梅隆（Andrew Mellon，美国最有钱的富豪之一）鼓吹为富人减税，说这将让好处“渗透”给穷人。

柯立芝执政时期的美国经济非常成功，但1929年柯立芝一下台，繁荣便戛然而止，股市崩盘，大萧条开始。20世纪30年代，人们翘首期盼20年代的日子重现，但同时也把20年代看成假货和欺诈横行的年代。

当然，历史绝非宿命，柯立芝也只是一个观察——而绝非预测未来的可靠基准。此外，和特朗普不同，柯立芝和梅隆的行事风格是冷静而稳健。

但除了特朗普的影响，还有人们对道指20,000点的关注，这就集齐了强大幻觉的要素。2016年11月10日，唐纳德·特朗普当选后两天，道琼斯平均指数创出历史新高——此后又16次刷新日内新高纪录，每一次都被新闻媒体大书特书。

这听起来像是特朗普的大新闻。事实上，道指在大选前、人们预测希拉里·克林顿将胜出时便已经九次刷新新高。以名义值衡量，道指较2000年1月的高点上涨了70%。2016年11月26日，标普/核心逻辑/凯斯-希勒（S&P/CoreLogic/Case-Shiller）全国住房价格指数（由我和我素来敬重的前同事卡尔·凯斯（Karl E. Case）共同编制，凯斯于1去年7月逝世）公告该指数在9月创下的历史新高。历史前高发生在十多年前的2006年7月。

但这些数字都是幻觉。美国有整体通胀的国策。美联储制定的通胀“目标”是个人消费支出平减指数每年上涨2%。这意味着所有价格都应该每年上升2%，或每十年上升22%。

2000年以来，道指真实（经通胀调整的）涨幅只有19%。17年上涨19%的成绩平庸无奇，而凯斯和我所编制的全国住房价格指数的真实值较2006年前高仍低了16%。但很少有人关注这些经通胀修正的数字。

和世界上其他央行一样，美联储正在实行货币稳步贬值，以制造通胀。图书搜索引擎Google Ngrams显示，“通胀目标”一词的搜索量自20世纪90年代以来呈现指数增长趋势，当时，这一目标往往远低于实际通胀。我们其实想要温和正通胀——“物价稳定”而非零通胀——的思想似乎从1990—1991年衰退期间开始影响政策。拉里·萨默斯（Lawrence Summers认为公众会“不理性”地抵制名义工资下降，而在零通胀机制中，必须有人承受这一损失。

许多人似乎不理解通胀时衡量单位的变化。不幸的是，尽管2%的通胀目标是一项总体令人感觉满意的政策，但人们总是从中汲取过多的灵感。欧文·费雪（Irving Fisher）在其1928年的同名著作将这一固定的名义价格增长称为“货币幻觉”。

这并不意味着我们要每天刷新投机市场的记录。股价波动倾向于经济学家所谓的“随机游走”，反应日间微小冲击的价格上涨和下跌的可能性差不多。当价格接近前高时，随机游走倾向于发生较长时期；考虑到价格需要上涨的幅度，立刻创出新高的可能性微乎其微。但一旦价格真的创出新高，其继续创出新高的可能性就会大幅增加——也许不是连日创出新高，但在较短时期内创出新高可能性很大。

在美国，特朗普和资产价格频创新高的组合——称之为“特朗普平方”（Trump-squared）——持续了支撑当前市场乐观情绪的幻觉。对那些没有因为仓位过重而饱受压力的人来说，观察幻觉演变为新观念——从而让投机市场发生剧烈涨跌——是一件饶有兴味（甚至有利可图）的事情。