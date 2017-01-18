推升美国资产价格的幻觉

Jose araujo JAN 18, 2017

Interesting, but William McKinley comes to my mind, not Coolidge... Don’t know why…



Either way, just a question professor. What if what you see has debasing currency was just central banks accommodating the reduction of money velocity, after all we have been in an extraordinary period of monetary expansion that produced no inflation…



What if the reduction of money velocity was the product of increased risk aversion and the widening of risk premia? What if stocks of the Dow were substitutes for riskless assets?



IMHO, Trumps election clearly triggered the increase on interest rates, so either risk aversion was reduced due to him and his policies (or it was Obama the reason for this risk aversion) or the his election made US sovereign debt lose part of the riskless assets, namely to foreign investors.

