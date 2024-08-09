A Principled and Powerful EU
In a world increasingly defined by geopolitical power plays and realpolitik, the EU’s moral authority and commitment to values-based governance are increasingly viewed as quaint and ineffective. A lack of visionary leadership and cohesion have only compounded the problem.
MADRID – Whenever Europeans return from their summer holidays, calls for a structural overhaul of the European Union are practically inevitable. This year will be no different, though the impetus for change may be more powerful than ever.