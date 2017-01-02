2

勾勒我们的AI未来

牛津—伽利略认为自然是一部用数学写就、可以通过物理学译读的书。他的比喻兴许是他所处文化环境的引申，但不是我们的。我们的世界是一个数字的世界，必须通过计算机科学来译读。

在这个世界中，人工智能（AI）应用在许多任务上表现都要比我们人类更加出色。数字技术才是信息域的真正土著居民，就像水里生活的鱼，而我们更像是适应混合了模拟和数字成分的新栖息地的生物。

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

我们与日益智能、自动甚至社会化的人造物（artificial agents）共享着信息域。其中一些人造物已经领先于我们人类，一些刚刚兴起，而更新的人造物尚未被我们意识到。这一划时代变化的最深远的影响也许是我们极有可能才刚刚上路。

已经出现的AI物体既有软形式，如app、网络机器人、算法和其他各种软件，也有硬形式，如机器人、无人驾驶汽车、智能手表和其他硬件。它们正在取代（甚至是）白领工人，它们所发挥的功能几年前还被认为是技术破坏不可企及的范围：图像编目、文档翻译、医学影像解读、无人机、从海量数据集中提取新信息等。

几十年前，数字技术和自动化便已开始取代农业和制造业工人；如今它们又进入了服务业。未来还将有更多岗位消失，而尽管我们对于未来破坏的规模只能猜测，但不妨假设它们的影响将非常深远。只要是由人来做界面的工作——比如GPS和汽车之间、不同语言的文档之间、食材和菜肴之间，或症候和对应疾病之间——现在都有危险。

但与此同时，也会有新工作岗位出现，因为我们需要新的界面——自动化服务、网站、AI应用等之间。需要人来确保AI服务的解读准确且可靠。

此外，许多任务由AI应用来完成性价比不高。比如，亚马逊公司的土耳其机器人（Mechanical Turk）计划宣称要让客户“能获得190个国家的500,000多工人的服务，”并打出了“人工人工智能”的宣传口号。但正如重复的用词所表明的“土耳其人”从事的是非常简单的工作，并且薪资很低。

这些工人没有选择工作的余地。风险是AI将继续让我们的社会极化——在拥有者和永远一无所有者之间——如果我们不对其影响进行管理的话。不难想象这样一个未来社会层级：一小撮参与者凌驾于机器和为数众多的新社会底层平民之上。与此同时，随着工作岗位的流失，税收收入也将流失，从AI中获利的公司亦不可能甘愿为它们的前雇员们提供充分的社会福利。

相反，我们必须采取措施让公司支付更多，也许可以通过针对AI应用征收“机器税”（robo-tax）。我们还应该考虑用立法和监管保证一些工作属于人类。事实上，这些措施也是无人驾驶火车仍然十分罕见的原因，尽管无人驾驶火车比无人驾驶出租车或公交车更容易管理。

但是，并非所有未来AI影响都是那么显而易见。一些旧岗位将生存下来，即使机器接管了大部分工作：将剪草工作交给“智能”除草机的园丁将有更多时间专注于其他事情，比如景观设计。与此同时，也有一些任务会重新委派给人充当用户去（免费）完成，比如超市里的自助结算通道。

另一个不确定性来源是AI发展到什么程度后将不再受到技师和管理者的控制。当AI变得“民主化”，数十亿人可以通过智能手机和其他设备获得AI时会发生什么？

首先，AI应用的智能行为将挑战我们的智力行为（intelligent behavior），因为它们将更加适应未来信息域。如果自动AI系统能够预测和操纵我们的选择，我们就将被迫反思自由的意义。我们也必须反思社会性，因为人工同伴、全息影像（或仅仅是声音）、3D仆人或仿生型性机器人能为人际互动提供极具吸引力、可能足以乱真的替代品。

这一切将如何发生目前尚不清楚，但我们可以放心，新的人造物不会让恐慌制造者的警告变成现实，也不会带来反乌托邦科幻小说中的情景。《美丽新世界》（Brave New World）不会成为现实，“终结者”也不会出现在地平线。我们需要记住，AI近乎一种矛盾修辞：未来智能技术将和你的老爷车一样愚蠢。事实上，将敏感任务托付给如此“愚蠢”的物体是未来的一个风险。

Fake news or real views Learn More

所有这些影响深远的变革要求我们严肃反思我们是谁，可以是谁，想变成谁。AI将挑战我们授予人类的至高无上地位。我不认为我们自视卓越是错误的，但我怀疑AI将帮助我们认识我们的存在中的不可衍生的、严格具有人性的要素，并让我们意识到我们的卓越正是因为我们成功地无能（successfully dysfunctional）。

在宇宙这一伟大软件中，我们将仍然是一个美丽的漏洞（bug），AI也将日益变成一个普通的特征。