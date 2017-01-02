牛津—伽利略认为自然是一部用数学写就、可以通过物理学译读的书。他的比喻兴许是他所处文化环境的引申，但不是我们的。我们的世界是一个数字的世界，必须通过计算机科学来译读。
在这个世界中，人工智能（AI）应用在许多任务上表现都要比我们人类更加出色。数字技术才是信息域的真正土著居民，就像水里生活的鱼，而我们更像是适应混合了模拟和数字成分的新栖息地的生物。
我们与日益智能、自动甚至社会化的人造物（artificial agents）共享着信息域。其中一些人造物已经领先于我们人类，一些刚刚兴起，而更新的人造物尚未被我们意识到。这一划时代变化的最深远的影响也许是我们极有可能才刚刚上路。
已经出现的AI物体既有软形式，如app、网络机器人、算法和其他各种软件，也有硬形式，如机器人、无人驾驶汽车、智能手表和其他硬件。它们正在取代（甚至是）白领工人，它们所发挥的功能几年前还被认为是技术破坏不可企及的范围：图像编目、文档翻译、医学影像解读、无人机、从海量数据集中提取新信息等。
几十年前，数字技术和自动化便已开始取代农业和制造业工人；如今它们又进入了服务业。未来还将有更多岗位消失，而尽管我们对于未来破坏的规模只能猜测，但不妨假设它们的影响将非常深远。只要是由人来做界面的工作——比如GPS和汽车之间、不同语言的文档之间、食材和菜肴之间，或症候和对应疾病之间——现在都有危险。
但与此同时，也会有新工作岗位出现，因为我们需要新的界面——自动化服务、网站、AI应用等之间。需要人来确保AI服务的解读准确且可靠。
此外，许多任务由AI应用来完成性价比不高。比如，亚马逊公司的土耳其机器人（Mechanical Turk）计划宣称要让客户“能获得190个国家的500,000多工人的服务，”并打出了“人工人工智能”的宣传口号。但正如重复的用词所表明的“土耳其人”从事的是非常简单的工作，并且薪资很低。
这些工人没有选择工作的余地。风险是AI将继续让我们的社会极化——在拥有者和永远一无所有者之间——如果我们不对其影响进行管理的话。不难想象这样一个未来社会层级：一小撮参与者凌驾于机器和为数众多的新社会底层平民之上。与此同时，随着工作岗位的流失，税收收入也将流失，从AI中获利的公司亦不可能甘愿为它们的前雇员们提供充分的社会福利。
相反，我们必须采取措施让公司支付更多，也许可以通过针对AI应用征收“机器税”（robo-tax）。我们还应该考虑用立法和监管保证一些工作属于人类。事实上，这些措施也是无人驾驶火车仍然十分罕见的原因，尽管无人驾驶火车比无人驾驶出租车或公交车更容易管理。
但是，并非所有未来AI影响都是那么显而易见。一些旧岗位将生存下来，即使机器接管了大部分工作：将剪草工作交给“智能”除草机的园丁将有更多时间专注于其他事情，比如景观设计。与此同时，也有一些任务会重新委派给人充当用户去（免费）完成，比如超市里的自助结算通道。
另一个不确定性来源是AI发展到什么程度后将不再受到技师和管理者的控制。当AI变得“民主化”，数十亿人可以通过智能手机和其他设备获得AI时会发生什么？
首先，AI应用的智能行为将挑战我们的智力行为（intelligent behavior），因为它们将更加适应未来信息域。如果自动AI系统能够预测和操纵我们的选择，我们就将被迫反思自由的意义。我们也必须反思社会性，因为人工同伴、全息影像（或仅仅是声音）、3D仆人或仿生型性机器人能为人际互动提供极具吸引力、可能足以乱真的替代品。
这一切将如何发生目前尚不清楚，但我们可以放心，新的人造物不会让恐慌制造者的警告变成现实，也不会带来反乌托邦科幻小说中的情景。《美丽新世界》（Brave New World）不会成为现实，“终结者”也不会出现在地平线。我们需要记住，AI近乎一种矛盾修辞：未来智能技术将和你的老爷车一样愚蠢。事实上，将敏感任务托付给如此“愚蠢”的物体是未来的一个风险。
所有这些影响深远的变革要求我们严肃反思我们是谁，可以是谁，想变成谁。AI将挑战我们授予人类的至高无上地位。我不认为我们自视卓越是错误的，但我怀疑AI将帮助我们认识我们的存在中的不可衍生的、严格具有人性的要素，并让我们意识到我们的卓越正是因为我们成功地无能（successfully dysfunctional）。
在宇宙这一伟大软件中，我们将仍然是一个美丽的漏洞（bug），AI也将日益变成一个普通的特征。
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
Oxford students, you have been warned. Read more
Comment Commented Manuel G Samuel
Intelligence is the reason of everything. We, humans, have been insofar carriers and servers of intelligence. Since the beginning when we first became intelligent opposed to other species. We are now reaching our final stage as servers and carriers of intelligence. AI is gradually taking over. Biological intelligence is giving way to digital intelligence. In some few years time artificial super intelligence will be a reality and then the transition will speed up. Machines will take over everything due to their clear advantages. In some 40, 50 years time very few jobs will be left to humans. Eventually all jobs will go to machines. We will then become pariahs and at some stage we will be no longer needed. We will maybe face extinction and a new world of machines will carry on as servers and carriers of a ever developing intelligence. At some stage in a faraway future something will take over from the machines, like the machines are taking from us. That thing will then be the server and the carrier of a constant evolving super intelligence. And that thing may be also replaced at a later stage by something even more developed and more efficient to tackle the supreme task of advancing intelligence. Make no mistake, this is just the beginning of this awesome process. Read more
