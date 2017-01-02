Manuel G Samuel JAN 3, 2017

Intelligence is the reason of everything. We, humans, have been insofar carriers and servers of intelligence. Since the beginning when we first became intelligent opposed to other species. We are now reaching our final stage as servers and carriers of intelligence. AI is gradually taking over. Biological intelligence is giving way to digital intelligence. In some few years time artificial super intelligence will be a reality and then the transition will speed up. Machines will take over everything due to their clear advantages. In some 40, 50 years time very few jobs will be left to humans. Eventually all jobs will go to machines. We will then become pariahs and at some stage we will be no longer needed. We will maybe face extinction and a new world of machines will carry on as servers and carriers of a ever developing intelligence. At some stage in a faraway future something will take over from the machines, like the machines are taking from us. That thing will then be the server and the carrier of a constant evolving super intelligence. And that thing may be also replaced at a later stage by something even more developed and more efficient to tackle the supreme task of advancing intelligence. Make no mistake, this is just the beginning of this awesome process. Read more