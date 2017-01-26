How Trump Helps China

CAPE TOWN – US President Donald Trump has, predictably, used his first few days in office to cast himself (and the United States) as a proverbial sun around which every other country orbits. His expansive agenda of re-crafting NATO, withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, revising (or even eliminating) the North American Free Trade Agreement, and undermining the One-China policy all have one thing in common: his belief that the US can control the world’s political and economic destiny. Reality, unlike Trump’s scripted TV show, will almost certainly prove him wrong.
The “America first” policy that Trump emphasized in his inaugural address may sound pleasing to frustrated voters in Iowa and Idaho – the overlooked and ignored who now feel vindicated by “their” victory. But it may sound most pleasing of all in a China intent on nurturing its own substantial gravitational force.
Indeed, China’s rise has provided a new orbit for many countries around the world – particularly developing and emerging economies. And indeed, China’s exceptional diplomatic skill across the African continent (and, increasingly, Southeast Asia) has made it an alternative hegemonic force – one that comes without the West’s colonial baggage or moralizing about democracy and human rights.
Trump’s presidency provides China with new opportunities to cement its role as a provider of investment and all manner of infrastructure and assistance to a host of countries eager to develop. His unilateralist approach is likely to force the US into playing catch-up with a China left almost unfettered in its continued efforts to win over the hearts and minds of those whose countries it views as vital, economically and politically, to its strategic interests.
As Trump embraces isolationism, the other so-called BRICS countries – Brazil, Russia, India, and South Africa – are preparing to fill the vacuum as well. But China is likely to be the chief beneficiary. It already has the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, the Silk Road Fund, and the New Development Bank, which it can use to fund its way to greater global power.
In this geopolitical context, “America first” will weaken the US role in shaping a new global order. China’s diplomatic and economic push toward the developing world in recent years has featured efforts to introduce soft power into its arsenal of strategic options. In the same week that Trump eschewed free trade, Chinese President Xi Jinping – addressing the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos for the first time – leapt to the defense of global openness.
And it is not only the Trump administration that could accelerate the shift in the global balance of power toward China. The European Union’s political uncertainty and the distressing rise of right-wing populist political forces in many of its member states may very well lead to similar nationalism and protectionism. Certainly, a Britain with Brexiteers in charge is closer to the Trumpist camp than it is to the EU. Meanwhile, populist gains in France, the Netherlands, and Germany, all of which will hold national elections this year, could reduce the European project to ruins, as the Trump administration – in thrall to Vladimir Putin’s Russia – applauds.
At this point, as goes Europe, so goes the West’s geopolitical power. If multilateralism unravels in Europe, it will not disappear as a cohesive economic and political tool; its headquarters will simply move to China, the other BRICS countries, and emerging players elsewhere. Without Europe to provide a check on Trump, this outcome seems all but inevitable.
Trump can play tough at being a unilateralist. But when the uplift of developing countries’ citizens, the ravages of climate change, and the disruptive challenges of technological innovation and global trade dictate a different approach, he should not expect the US to have the influence it once had.
For Trump, all is not lost. The US can enter into direct trade negotiations with a variety of countries and attempt to split other incipient alliances in the process. But Trump’s dystopian vision of an America pitted against the world does not bode well.
In the meantime, China will continue to act – as the US once did – on the recognition that claiming and retaining the mantle of global leadership is a long-term proposition, one that often entails short-term financial costs. For China, eager to find a soft-power niche in which it can gain a foothold of goodwill, Trump might be just the ticket.
Comment Commented Marc Freed
Successful leaders require followers. Trump's dismissal of the rest of the world amounts to a unilateral surrender of the leadership position it has had since the end of WWII. His election suggests that many Americans think that is a good decision for the US to make at this time. How it will change both our relationships with other nations and, more importantly for US citizens, the quality of life in the US, is difficult to predict. Many Americans may actually welcome isolation, even if it has some negative economic consequences like slightly higher consumer prices and less access to imported goods and services.
While China is clearly the leading candidate to replace the US as the next global hegemon, its ability to do so depends on its success in selling its model to prospective followers. At a minimum, this would seem to require taking a leadership role in combatting climate change, a role Trump has clearly abandoned already. That alone may secure its leadership of the developing world, but the greater opportunity is to align itself more closely with Western Europe as the US under Trump allows its trans-Atlantic ties to weaken. Accomplishing this will require China to increase its tolerance of dissent, a path down which they currently do not walk. Trump has handed them an opportunity. It's up to Beijing to decide if it wants to do what it takes to grab it. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Trump isn't saying the US can control the world. He's saying it can take what it wants and reject what it doesn't want without worrying about the rest of the world. Why? Firstly, it has sufficient military power to protect itself against any foreign combination but not enough to support the foolish grandstanding of its 'liberal' allies who have a taste for 'humanitarian interventions' in which they simply don't pull their weight.
Africa can be left to the Chinese or anyone else who wants to dip their bread in the tears of that continent of sorrows. Why should Americans get involved? Obama's initiatives there have been ignored even by the African American community. Nobody cares about Africa because whatever happens its population is growing and becoming more and more accomplished. Its productive power can only increase. The old idea of the 'lazy' native who has to be forced to work by the foreign slave-driver was disproved long ago. As for civil or other wars and despotic regimes disrupting production- Africa shows greatest resilience in bouncing back where there is least 'liberal' intervention.
China is not a liberal country. It is not going to take over Obama's or Clinton's role of talking worthless destabilising nonsense. That type of stupidity is thoroughly discredited. Incidentally, Davos is not some Mecca of Liberalism. It's a mercenary knocking shop.
Trump's presidency may provide China and India and everybody else an opportunity to destroy an intellectual property rights regime favourable to America. That's a good thing. Sunrise industries will have to crawl in the same dust as Sunset industries. Baumol cost disease will go into reverse for exporters of services, increasing 'inclusion' and distributional efficiency for advanced countries. In the short run, no doubt, there will be a shakeout but the secular trend would assert itself.
The West may have thought it had geopolitical power. It didn't. Europe's attempts to expand its hegemony have backfired. They thought they'd be getting markets, instead they got migrants.
They wanted other countries to respect Universal Human Rights, but will now have to resile from their own commitments in this respect.
The author says- 'If the West resiles, China will take over. The new H.Q of the Liberal World Order will be Beijing.' This is nonsense and he knows we know he knows it is nonsense.
It's like saying 'Honey, if you refuse to change Baby's nappy, it will take over the job of changing nappies. People will make fun of you because baby will turn up at your office and change your nappy in front of everybody.' Okay, as a matter of full disclosure, I've got to admit that this is precisely what did happen to me but, I should mention, the judge found it evidence of 'mental cruelty' on the part of my wife and so I got a pretty decent alimony settlement.
Still, countries aren't like babies- who, over a sufficiently long time frame, may indeed change your nappies if you don't change theirs- they don't do something which is distasteful or not in their interests simply because some other country has stopped doing it.
Read more
