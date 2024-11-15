The Big Picture

Following his victory in the US presidential election, Donald Trump has wasted no time confirming his opponents worst fears, from hiring Elon Musk to “restructure” the federal government to nominating a suspected sex offender to be Attorney General and naming an advocate of his mass-deportation plan as border czar. With Republican majorities in both houses of Congress, there will be few checks on Trump’s power – or on his authoritarian impulses. How did this happen?
