Future-Proofing Social Protection
The move from productive to financialized capitalism and the rise of digital technologies, automation, and artificial intelligence, together with demographic change, could erode the foundations of social protection. To ensure that all firms pay their fair share, policymakers must rethink the composition and structure of contributions.
BEIRUT/LONDON – Since their inception in late-nineteenth-century Europe, social protection programs have been financed primarily through payroll contributions by workers and employers. These schemes maintain people’s standard of living when old age, illness, child-rearing, or unemployment affect their capacity to earn an income.