Twelve Questions for Philanthropists
At this time of year, many people feel the urge to give but grapple with how to make the most of their time and financial resources. For philanthropists, maximizing impact begins with a thoughtful examination of their goals, motivations, and guiding principles.
LONDON – At this time of year, many people pause to reflect on the true meaning of philanthropy, asking themselves: What is the best way to give? To whom should I give? And, perhaps most importantly, why should I give?