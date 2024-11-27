Trump’s Return Is an Opportunity for India
US President-elect Donald Trump’s plan to impose steep import tariffs spells trouble for India, which runs a growing trade surplus with the United States. But by opening its domestic market to US businesses and pursuing a bilateral trade agreement, India could strengthen ties with Washington while reviving its manufacturing sector.
NEW DELHI – It might be tempting to assume that Donald Trump’s return to the White House augurs stability in US-India relations. After all, there is strong bipartisan support in Washington for deeper ties, particularly as a counterbalance to China’s growing economic and geopolitical influence.