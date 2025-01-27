Manmohan Singh and the Making of the Indian Miracle
Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died last month at 92, was not only an effective and visionary statesman but also a remarkable person. Thanks to his bold reforms, India is on track to becoming a global economic power by the end of this century.
WASHINGTON, DC – At a time when demagogic populists often overshadow experienced, empathetic politicians, the recent passing of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the age of 92 serves as a stark reminder of how our perceptions of leadership have changed.