When Companies Fail to Learn, They Learn to Fail
The collapse of electric-vehicle battery manufacturer Northvolt serves as a cautionary tale about the perils of unchecked ambition and overly aggressive expansion. But it also highlights the learning process that companies must undergo to cultivate the tacit capabilities needed to operate at scale.
BAKU – Investing in electric-vehicle battery production may seem like a sure thing. And at first glance, Northvolt – the Swedish EV battery developer and manufacturer that filed for bankruptcy protection in November – appeared to have all the advantages and capabilities needed to succeed.