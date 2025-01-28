Europe in Trump’s Crosshairs
US President Donald Trump’s return to the White House represents a grave threat to Europe’s security, economy, and clean-energy transition. The European Union’s top priority must be to find ways to reduce energy prices, even if it means recalibrating some of its green policies.
DAVOS – This year’s World Economic Forum in Davos was brimming with creative ideas about how to save the planet, reduce inequality, and tackle urgent security needs. Overwhelmingly, though, the big takeaway was how depressed the Europeans are, about their economy and especially about Donald Trump.