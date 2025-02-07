Europe Can and Must Resist Trump
To formulate a strategically effective response to Donald Trump’s provocations, the European Union must first recognize the US president for what he is: a nineteenth-century-style imperial nationalist. Options that might have worked with a traditional Atlanticist or isolationist will not work with him.
PARIS – Like people in other regions, Europeans face the challenge of discerning what motives underlie US President Donald Trump’s verbal provocations. After all, what Trump really wants is often unclear, which makes it difficult to devise a strategically effective response.