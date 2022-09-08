How Europe Can Manage Without Russian Gas

Just what is going on in Europe? The large Austrian oil company OMV is currently under corruption investigation because it’s heavy reliance on Russian gas was allegedly the result of political intervention against the advice of the ex-CEO Roiss, who resigned, or was pushed out, in 2015. This seems to be the way things work in Europe, where „independent“ Austria still has no Freedom of Information Act, where government confidentiality has been fiercely protected by the politicians, and tolerated by the EU, to the detriment of voters. Roiss‘ advice at the time was not to rely on just one but rather three suppliers of gas, yet powerful pro-Russian Austrian politicians had apparently other agendas. German politicians made the same „mistake“. Many European ex-politicians ended up working for Russian companies on big salaries. Why should anything change in Europe?

Putting a cap on gas and electricity prices is highly counterproductive when higher profits are needed to rapidly transition away from Russian energy. Maintaining instead consumer discretionary spending to further keep zombie businesses alive, is money that would otherwise be desperately needed to finance the transition. Powerful government propaganda and government controlled media in Europe will eventually pivot public sentiment back to Russian gas. As a result of corruption and poor policies Europe will suffer a further deterioration of living standards going forward. Will things change? Not while EU members are still allowed to operate with no Freedom of Information, despite scandal after scandal. The fact that about 50% of the population left school at only age 16 may explain the prevailing ignorance, gullibility and current shortage of skilled workers in Austria. The EU has become a joke, a clown act.