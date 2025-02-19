How Europe Can Rearm

How can European countries possibly afford to increase military spending at a time when their economies are weak, public finances are stretched, and many voters are loath to accept cuts to other government spending? In fact, there is no shortage of options – and, with the United States going its own way, no room for further delay.
LONDON – Europe urgently needs to rearm. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the broader threat that President Vladimir Putin’s regime poses to Europe, requires nothing less. US President Donald Trump’s administration has also now made clear that neither Ukraine nor America’s NATO allies can count on continued US support. Perhaps this particularly brutal wake-up call will finally jolt European governments out of their complacency.
