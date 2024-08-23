Finance Goes to Hollywood
Politicians often attempt to win elections by appealing to popular anger against bankers and speculators, a sentiment reflected in countless Hollywood films, from The Wizard of Oz to Dumb Money. But while some do try to improve regulation once in office, many do precisely the opposite.
CAMBRIDGE – Over the years, Hollywood films have had much to say about financial markets and institutions – often reflecting a distinctly populist perspective. At a time when both populism and financial volatility are much in evidence, what lessons might these films hold about regulation?