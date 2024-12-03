Does a Savage War of Partition Await Ukraine?

Donald Trump appears bent on striking a “peace” deal with Russia that involves Ukraine’s dismemberment. From Poland in the eighteenth century to the Indian subcontinent in the twentieth, history amply demonstrates that the kind of partition this implies is likely to bring horrifying violence and long-lasting enmity.
MOSCOW – Unlike during his first term in the White House, US President-elect Donald Trump appears determined to keep many of his campaign promises. His cabinet nominations – from the Kremlin-friendly Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence to the conspiracy-loving vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., as Secretary of Health and Human Services – confirm Trump’s commitment to a scorched-earth campaign against American institutions and perceived “enemies within.” And his victory speech suggests that he is serious about “stopping wars” – beginning with the one in Ukraine.
MOSCOW – Unlike during his first term in the White House, US President-elect Donald Trump appears determined to keep many of his campaign promises. His cabinet nominations – from the Kremlin-friendly Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence to the conspiracy-loving vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., as Secretary of Health and Human Services – confirm Trump’s commitment to a scorched-earth campaign against American institutions and perceived “enemies within.” And his victory speech suggests that he is serious about “stopping wars” – beginning with the one in Ukraine.