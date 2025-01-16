Could High-Skill Immigration Increase Under Trump?

A rift has opened in Donald Trump’s political coalition over high-skill immigration. The president-elect responded by expressing his support for such foreign workers, which suggests that he is less nativist than many of his MAGA supporters.
WASHINGTON, DC – Donald Trump has not yet taken office, but a fissure has already opened in his political coalition. The rift began when Trump selected Sriram Krishnan, an American of Indian descent and ally of Elon Musk, as a senior White House adviser on artificial intelligence. Krishnan had previously advocated lifting caps on green cards, and his appointment triggered an anti-immigrant backlash on social media.
