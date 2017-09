Le mur frontalier de Trump avec le Mexique de plus en plus cher

Jerry F. Hough SEP 1, 2017

As Boris Yeltsin said, all politics--at least all public politics is symbolic. As Reagan asked, how can a President not be an actor, and as Bill Clinton said, politics is acting for those too ugly to go to Hollywood.



Don't be misled by theater. McConnell says there is zero chance of a shutdown. The wall appropriation will be wrapped in the Defense and Homeland Security bill, which may well include the flooding budget. It will go through but I assume in lesser amount.



But Trump is brilliantly putting together a coaliton for an immigration bill. The inability to get the full wall through is part of the theater. Trump's own job is to get his base on board for the amnesty component. The failure of the wall, plus the Phoenix speech and Arapaio, are part of that.



Johnson's job is to make the case that countries like Canada do well with much smaller immigration and a skills-based system.



These are revolutionary times and the affluent are hysterical. They should stop venting and see what we can do to use Trump to acccomplish the necessary changes before the next serious economic downturn. Read more