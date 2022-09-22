The Global Necessity of American Democracy

This is Still a “Class War”:



My conclusion is that the current Russian war in Ukraine against the West is still a ‘Class War’ against Capitalism, but it has taken the new shape of an international war among the Elites in all loser nations united against the Elites of the Western Nations who control international trade through dollar dominance. The US has lost its “Soft Power” because its production and exports to ‘The World’ no longer provide economic benefits to the World, only financial claims to profits through the strategy of ‘Owning’ the production of international workers to derive dollar profits.



Despite American ‘Identity Politics’, the World scene is still a ‘Class War’ and the whole World citizenry including Americans clearly see that the Western financial Elites are undeservedly taking too much for the benefits (determining the winners) they provide to society.



In addition to the above, the US Military has become keenly aware that it is fighting imperialistic wars for these undeserving Elites and that the Middle Class, from which the US Military is conscripted, is deriving too little benefit from their sacrificial services. (Not that the Russian Military invading Ukraine is not coming to the same conclusion and wondering why they are sacrificing their lives for their Russian Oligarchic Elites.)



To me, all the above only proves that current World economic and military conflicts are fundamentally contests between various ideological Elites that rule the Great Power Nations, and that the greatest challenge to these Elites is to maintain the support of their own Nation State populations to militarily fight, work, sacrifice and die for the economic-political-ideological superiority of their Elites.



Ultimately, the Elites in each Great Power Nation are in a final contest to see which of their ruling national regimes can still enlist their own populations to support them in a “life and death” struggle to maintain their wealth and power. China is using the Marxist principle that greater production is the key to wealth and power, and the US Elites are using the Capitalist principle that those who control the World Money System own the key to wealth and power, even as Western production wanes.



Clearly, the Great Power Nation whose ideological Elites can maintain control of their populations to fight, work, sacrifice and die for their superior World dominance will win this “Great Power Nation” game.



What is occurring in the present time is the motivational combat among Great Power Elites that will decide future of history regarding which Nation-State Elites and their Ideology led to the defeat of all other ideologies and Nation State Elites who subsequently failed to dominate the World.



Consequently, my claim is that the current World is still a ‘Class War’ that has simply retrograded into an ‘International Class War’ between Nation States led by Elites with differential ideologies, each using their subordinate classes to fight against the superiority of other national Elites who have more or less money and power and control of their populations to dominate the current World Order; and as this open conflict occurs there is no existing acceptable World Order since control of the future World Order is in contentious limbo militarily, politically, economically and socially.



“The Future Lies Ahead.”



Although we call the above conflicts “Culture Wars” they are actually wars controlled by the ruling cultural Elites whose ideology is supported by their cultural minions (ideology is cultural).



The above cannot be described as anything other than ‘Classical Warfare’ among tribal minions that has been ongoing for the last 100,000 years among human subspecies; I.e., there has been no long-lasting human ‘World Order’ social organization for 100,000 years.



Agree, this is “Nothing New”.