America’s “HIP” Economy

Enormous progress has often been made during periods of crisis. That may well be true in the United States, as factors related to health, information, and power – namely, GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic, the democratization of knowledge, and a dramatic decline in energy costs – shift the economic landscape.

SAN DIEGO – While headlines scream about America’s $35.5 trillion national debt and President Donald Trump’s drive to “drain the swamp” in Washington, three factors are reshaping the US economic terrain. I call them the “HIP” factors – health, information, and power – and they could confound the doom-mongers.

