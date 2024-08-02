en English

The Big Picture

On July 21, nearly a month after a disastrous debate performance, US President Joe Biden ended his campaign for a second term and endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris, as the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee. While Donald Trump, the Republican Party’s nominee, and his running-mate, J.D. Vance, fumed about the switch – which Vance called a “political sucker punch” – Harris spoke before electrified crowds, broke fundraising records, and clinched the support of more than enough delegates to be anointed at this month’s Democratic Convention in Chicago.

https://prosyn.org/Hr8mksV