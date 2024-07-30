Why Harris Can Beat Trump

The surge in support for Kamala Harris’s candidacy for US president reflects enthusiasm about her, but also widespread relief among Democrats that they now have a fighting chance to win. In particular, her pragmatic centrism should broaden her appeal among moderate voters in the swing states that will likely decide the outcome.
WASHINGTON, DC – Kamala Harris can win the US presidency. Yes, Donald Trump is a formidable candidate, whose campaign was bolstered by his defiant reaction to the July 13 attempt on his life. But Harris has emerged as the presumptive Democratic nominee with stunning speed following President Joe Biden’s withdrawal; within a matter of days, she clinched the support of more delegates than needed to secure the nomination at next month’s party convention in Chicago.
