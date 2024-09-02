Would Harris or Trump Be Better for the World Economy?

Kamala Harris has the potential to usher in a global trade revival that boosts the US economy and enhances US global leadership. By contrast, if Donald Trump wins the US presidency, there is little reason to expect anything more than another negative shock to global trade, resulting in far more losers than winners.
NEW YORK – A major uncertainty looming over the global economy is who will be the next US president. While the United States is home to only 5% of the world’s population, and contributes just 15% of global value added, its role in shaping the world economy is unmatched. Given this, the trade policies of the next administration – whether led by US Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump – will undoubtedly have significant spillover effects.
NEW YORK – A major uncertainty looming over the global economy is who will be the next US president. While the United States is home to only 5% of the world’s population, and contributes just 15% of global value added, its role in shaping the world economy is unmatched. Given this, the trade policies of the next administration – whether led by US Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump – will undoubtedly have significant spillover effects.