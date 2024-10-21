Harris Is the Freedom Candidate

The contrast between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump on core liberties is glaring. On every big issue in the US presidential election, Harris’s proposals would expand the freedoms that Americans enjoy as workers, consumers, patients, aspiring entrepreneurs, and individuals, whereas Trump’s agenda would do the opposite.
NEW YORK – Kamala Harris has made freedom a central theme of her campaign. Under the heading “Safeguard our fundamental freedoms,” her website explains that: “Vice President Harris’s fight for our future is also a fight for freedom. In this election, many fundamental freedoms are at stake: the freedom to make your own decisions about your own body without government interference; the freedom to love who you love openly and with pride; and the freedom that unlocks all the others: the freedom to vote.”
NEW YORK – Kamala Harris has made freedom a central theme of her campaign. Under the heading “Safeguard our fundamental freedoms,” her website explains that: “Vice President Harris’s fight for our future is also a fight for freedom. In this election, many fundamental freedoms are at stake: the freedom to make your own decisions about your own body without government interference; the freedom to love who you love openly and with pride; and the freedom that unlocks all the others: the freedom to vote.”