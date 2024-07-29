Harris Has the Momentum to Beat Trump
What was previously a rematch between two old, unpopular US presidential candidates has now become a captivating contest for the future of America. If presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris manages to build on her current momentum, she may well get the chance to inflict a crushing defeat on Trump and the Republican Party.
WASHINGTON, DC – Books will be written about the last month in American politics. In the space of just four weeks, the race for the US presidency has been twisted, turned, upended, and reset. Now, with just about 100 days to go until the election, Americans begin the race’s home stretch.