Unlocking AI’s Potential for All

The world has a unique opportunity to harness artificial intelligence to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, drive scientific breakthroughs, and fuel economic growth. But to realize this potential, the international community must foster a more inclusive and equitable AI ecosystem.
NEW YORK – Like the steam engine and electricity, artificial intelligence is a transformative, foundational technology. If developed to its full potential, AI can create opportunities for people around the world, enable businesses, small and large, power economic growth, advance science, and help humanity make significant strides toward achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
