Green Free Trade in a Protectionist Age

With tariffs and non-tariff barriers back in vogue worldwide, ensuring that green goods and services can be traded widely will require the creation of special arrangements. Using existing regional trade agreements as a basis for such arrangements could go a long way toward accelerating the adoption of low-carbon technologies.
BEIJING – US President Donald Trump’s threats to raise tariffs on imports from Canada, China, and Mexico – which he now says may happen on February 1 – have the world bracing for major trade disruptions. While protectionism has come back into vogue, and countries like the United States are cultivating critical sectors at home to bolster their economic security, the reversal of free trade will accelerate under Trump, with far-reaching consequences – not least for the fight against climate change.
BEIJING – US President Donald Trump’s threats to raise tariffs on imports from Canada, China, and Mexico – which he now says may happen on February 1 – have the world bracing for major trade disruptions. While protectionism has come back into vogue, and countries like the United States are cultivating critical sectors at home to bolster their economic security, the reversal of free trade will accelerate under Trump, with far-reaching consequences – not least for the fight against climate change.