من أجل مالية رقمية خضراء

vivek iyer FEB 8, 2017

Is UNEP useless? Does this new report plumb unprecedented depths of silliness?

I don't know. But there is scope for optimism if the following passage is anything to go by-



'Redefining how we can better account for (sustainable) value:

'by combining advanced technologies, we can create a system of accounting that brings

us into the 21st century, migrating away from the

reductionist double-entry bookkeeping invented by

Pacioli in the 1300s – with an approach that looks

beyond numbers in ledgers and utilizes machine

learning, multiparty computation and algorithmic

representation to redefine “value”, particularly

sustainable value.'

This is hilarious stuff. Double entry book-keeping isn't reductionist- it is an error checking heuristic. Accountants don't rely just on financial accounts, they have multiple management information systems. 'Book Value' is only a small part of what informs the eventual Balance Sheet. Still, there are hysteresis effects which cause Valuation to be a turbulent process. 'Fintech' does not eliminate turbulence, it amplifies it. 'Sustainability' itself is a turbulent concept.

'Poorer people accessing clean energy' may lead to more rapid rent dissipation and environmental degradation. I notice the document mentioned above does not contain any reference to Sir Partha Dasgupta's work. Why?