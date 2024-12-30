A Politics of Hope Is Our Best Hope

This historic election year has been brutal for political incumbents around the world, as disillusioned voters demand change. Political leaders must draw inspiration from the boldness of their predecessors and craft a vision for the future that speaks to voters’ aspirations and needs.
OXFORD – In a year in which political incumbents around the world were either voted out of office or forcibly removed from power, one statement, repeated in various forms by Mohammad Al Gergawi, the United Arab Emirates’ Minister of Cabinet Affairs, stands out: “The role of government is to design a future which gives citizens hope.” Looking ahead to 2025, political leaders should take this message to heart and shift their focus from constant crisis management to crafting a bold, hopeful agenda.
