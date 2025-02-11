Governing AI for the Public Interest

While AI could deliver profound benefits for all of society, it is likely to do the opposite if governments remain passive bystanders. Policymakers must step in now to foster a decentralized innovation ecosystem that serves the public good, and they must wake up to all the ways that things can go wrong.
PARIS – UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently published an “AI Opportunities Action Plan” that includes a multibillion-pound government investment in the UK’s AI capacity and £14 billion ($17.3 billion) in commitments from tech firms. The stated goal is to boost the AI computing power under public control 20-fold by 2030, and to embed AI in the public sector to improve services and reduce costs by automating tasks.
