Will the Google Search Decision Supercharge US Antitrust Enforcement?
The recent decision by a US federal court that Google maintains an illegal monopoly in online search represents an important step in the right direction. But to drive the reforms needed to restore competition in today’s heavily monopolized tech industry, Congress must intervene.
WASHINGTON, DC – Earlier this month, Google suffered a major blow that could pave the way for a wave of antitrust cases against Big Tech firms. In the first of the two lawsuits filed by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) against the company, District Judge Amit Mehta ruled that Google violated antitrust law by maintaining an illegal monopoly in the online search and search-advertising markets.