To Google or Not to Google?
A company that achieves its monopoly status by offering better products or services has not broken any law; but the situation changes when it willfully acquires or maintains that power. With a federal judge ruling that Google has crossed the line, the future of internet search is now an open question.
NEW YORK – When confronting the choice between truth and power, Shakespeare’s Hamlet poses his famous existential question: “To be or not to be?” The search for an answer will confront heroes and villains alike with the prospect of death or despair.